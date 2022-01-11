Sopore inmate dies in Kupwara jail

Kupwara: A 30-year-old inmate lodged at District Jail Kupwara died Monday night, Police said on Tuesday.
Superintendent Kupwara Jail, Shahbaz Hussain told Greater Kashmir that the inmate Khurshid Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Muhammad Wani of Seadpora, Sopore was not keeping well for quite some time and his condition deteriorated around midnight following which he was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara but doctors present there declared him dead on arrival.
He said that the inmate was lodged at District Jail Kupwara since October 5, 2021, under FIR No 52/2021 under Section 363, 498, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.
The relatives of the inmate demanded the early release of his younger brother, also imprisoned in the same jail.
Last year too, an inmate had died in District Jail Kupwara.