Sopore lady succumbs to death

Sopore: A woman, who was injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Sopore outskirts on Saturday, succumbed to her injuries at Srinagar hospital on Sunday morning.

An official said that a woman identified as Rafeeqa Begum, wife of Manzoor Ahmed of Alsafa Colony Sopore was hit by an unknown vehicle on Saturday, following which she was subsequently taken to Sopore hospital, where from she was discharged after some time.