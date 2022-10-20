Sopore locality residents rue lack of basic facilities

Sopore: The residents of Mahrajpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district rued lack of basic amenities in their area and demanded attention of higher-ups in this regard.

Despite the locality is barely one kilometer away from main town Sopore, it sans basic amenities of life.

They said that the locality is facing acute shortage of drinking water, poor drainage facility and dilapidated inner link roads in the area causes immense hardships among the residents.

“The area has been neglected by the consecutive governments and nobody seems to be taking our issues seriously,” locals said.

They said that they have repeatedly brought these issues in notice of higher ups several times but on ground nothing has been done.