Sopore locality without water supply

Raising slogans against the district administration and the Jal Shakti department, scores of inhabitants of Mahrajpora D including women assembled in Sopore and said that they were facing acute shortage of drinking water for the past two weeks and the department was forcing them to consume filthy water from streams and ponds which too were far away from their area.

“We are facing tremendous hardships due to water shortage. By using filthy pond water, our children and elders are suffering from water-borne diseases. We had approached the concerned officials many times but nothing has been done to mitigate our sufferings,” said Raja Begum, a local.

She said that they could not even perform ablution with the filthy water from nearby ponds for offering daily prayers.

Meanwhile, an official in the Jal Shakti department at Sopore said that the issue would be redressed soon.

“We have already submitted a proposal for it,” he said.