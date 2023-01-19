Sopore police assure close cooperation with media

Sopore: Sopore police facilitated interaction meeting with media fraternity associated with print and electronic media of Police district Sopore at DPO Sopore. On this occasion DYSP Headquarters Sopore Raies Ahmad interacted with media fraternity.

During the meeting, DYSP Headquarters Sopore highlighted the importance and role of media in a democratic setup by describing it as an important pillar of democracy and assured close cooperation between the police and media.

The participating media personnel assured their full cooperation with the police and also appreciated the efforts of the police in facilitating such interaction meets.