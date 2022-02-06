Sopore residents aghast over dilapidated condition of link road

Sopore: The dilapidated condition of link road in Panjipora Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is giving a tough time to the residents.
They have appealed to the concerned authorities to maintain the road so that they do not have to suffer anymore.
Complaining about the delay in repairing the road, locals said that the road was constructed in 1992 after villagers donated their own land.
“However, the authorities have failed to maintain the stretch due to which people are made to suffer. After the road construction, the authorities never undertook its repairs or macadamisation,” locals said.
Meanwhile, the concerned Block Development Council (BDC) member, Irfan Hafeez Lone said that the road would be repaired soon if weather conditions remain favourable.