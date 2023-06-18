Sopore residents demand macadamisation of road

Sopore: The residents of Alnoor Colony in Amargrah area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have demanded macadamisation of the link road in their area.
The residents told that they are facing immense trouble due to the shabby condition of roads here.
Accusing district administration of ‘improper’ approach towards the area, the residents said that the failure of the authorities has added to the miseries of commuters as well as the pedestrians.
The residents said that due to pathetic condition of the road students, employees and also patients face immense hardships. They added that the department has ignored them at every front and termed their ignorance as “step-motherly approach.”
“We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take speedy action in this regard as the locals are facing a lot of problems due to the pathetic condition of the only road link to the area,” another local resident Ghulam Mohammad Malla said.