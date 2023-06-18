Sopore residents demand macadamisation of road

Sopore: The residents of Alnoor Colony in Amargrah area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have demanded macadamisation of the link road in their area.

The residents told that they are facing immense trouble due to the shabby condition of roads here.

Accusing district administration of ‘improper’ approach towards the area, the residents said that the failure of the authorities has added to the miseries of commuters as well as the pedestrians.