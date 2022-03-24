Sopore residents protest against dilapidated road condition

Sopore: Residents of Amberpora Tarzoo area in Sopore town on Thursday protested against Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department for failing to macadamise and repair roads in their area for last several years.
Reports said that scores of residents, while shouting slogans against R&B department, blocked Tarzoo-Hajin road and staged a protest demonstration to press for their demand.
Protesters said that authorities have never taken any interest into their requests and the roads passing through their locality are in dilapidated conditions as these roads have not been repaired for decades.
"We took to the streets number of times to press for our genuine demands but all in vain as the concerned department failed to repair the roads,” the local protesters said, adding that they had approached the concerned authorities several times but no steps were taken to redress their demands.
When contacted, the concerned AEE R&B department Sopore, said that there is a major hindrance to start repair works on the roads in the area as few electric transmission lines laid along the road have not been shifted by the concerned department despite repeated reminders.
He said that they have once again urged them in writing to relocate the transmission lines passing through these roads. He added that once transmission lines are relocated “we will start repair work on the roads.”