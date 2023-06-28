Sopore town faces severe water crisis on eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Baramulla, June 28 : As Sopore town faces severe shortage of drinking water, the local administration here at Sopore has directed the department of Jal Shakti to ensure adequate water tankers are employed to meet the crisis ahead of the Eid festival.

Addressing a press conference at Sopore, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sopore, S A Raina Wednesday while acknowledging the water crisis in the Sopore town said that the town residents are facing a severe water crisis and are getting water supply for only one hour a day.

“I have taken up the matter with the higher authorities and the crisis will be meted out by deploying more and water tankers to the areas facing hardships,” he said.

On the occasion, the ADC Sopore announced commencement of water supply scheme worth Rs 55 crore. He said once the new project is completed it will solve the water crisis of the Sopore town. He said apart from the new water supply scheme being in offing, the officials of the Jal Shakti department had been asked to fix the leakages wherever needed.

The Sopore town and its adjoining villages had been facing severe water crisis for last few months. The water shortage has led to scores of protests in the area.

While accusing the authorities of ignoring the Sopore town of its basic amenities, the locals here said that with the increase in temperature, the water crisis had intensified. They said if the basic amenity like drinking water is not made available to the town residents, then it shows the administration is not serious about the hardships of the town residents.

“The tap water crisis is intensifying with the increase in the temperature. The irony for the Sopore town is that with the increase in the population, the new water supply schemes are not designed which could solve the drinking water crisis to a large extent,” said Muhammad Abdullah, a resident of Sofi Hamam mohalla, which has been facing severe drinking water crisis.