Sopore villagers rue lack of basic facilities

Sopore: The inhabitants of Marbal Zaingeer area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Sunday decried the lack of development in their village.
The inhabitants of this village comprising 150 households alleged that they had been neglected by the successive regimes and the area had lagged behind on development front.
"The main road which connects Marbal village to Sopore is in a dilapidated state. The village has no water supply scheme and irrigation facilities and witnesses pesky power supply," said Aijaz Ahmd Reshi, a local.
He said that they had been left out by the government as if they did not belong to this region.
"The road connecting our village to other parts of the district is in a dilapidated condition and it has never been repaired by the government," said another resident, Ghulam Nabi Mir.
He said that they were living on the mercy of God as no department had ever paid heed to their area and they continued to live in a dark age.
"Our women folk have to travel several kilometers on foot or we have to use horses to fetch water from far away areas as a proper water supply facility is still a dream for us," he said.
Locals said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned higher ups but no attention was paid in this regard.
"The pesky power supply has made our lives miserable as there are no proper electric poles and wires. The high tension wires are hanging on the tress and walls in the village which are dangerous for our lives," said Ghulam Muhammad Mir. "No irrigation and other basic facilities are available in the area as if the administration's role is not addressing the development needs of the area."
The locals requested the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other concerned authorities to look into the matter at the earliest and provide basic facilities to the area so that they too could avail benefits of development.