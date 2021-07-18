Sopore villagers rue lack of basic facilities

Sopore: The inhabitants of Marbal Zaingeer area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Sunday decried the lack of development in their village.

The inhabitants of this village comprising 150 households alleged that they had been neglected by the successive regimes and the area had lagged behind on development front.

"The main road which connects Marbal village to Sopore is in a dilapidated state. The village has no water supply scheme and irrigation facilities and witnesses pesky power supply," said Aijaz Ahmd Reshi, a local.

He said that they had been left out by the government as if they did not belong to this region.

"The road connecting our village to other parts of the district is in a dilapidated condition and it has never been repaired by the government," said another resident, Ghulam Nabi Mir.

He said that they were living on the mercy of God as no department had ever paid heed to their area and they continued to live in a dark age.