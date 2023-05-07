Sopore youth injured while installing CCTV cameras

Sopore : A 26-year-old youth was critically injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday afternoon.
The family of the youth alleged negligence on part of those for whom he was working at that time.
Reports said that the youth identified as Danish Khazir son of Khazir Mohammad Bhat of Badam Bagh Sopore was critically injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras.
The family members of the injured youth said that he was called to install CCTV cameras this afternoon.
They alleged that Danish got electrocuted due to the negligence while installing CCTV cameras as electricity supply was not snapped.
Soon after the incident, Danish was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctor referred him to Srinagar for specialized treatment.
Meanwhile, police official confirming the incident said that the youth is critically injured.
He was taken to Srinagar hospital. He added that FIR has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on, police official said.