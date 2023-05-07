Sopore youth injured while installing CCTV cameras

Sopore : A 26-year-old youth was critically injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday afternoon.

The family of the youth alleged negligence on part of those for whom he was working at that time.

Reports said that the youth identified as Danish Khazir son of Khazir Mohammad Bhat of Badam Bagh Sopore was critically injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras.