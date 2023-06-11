SOUTH KASHMIR DIARY

Dilapidated roads irk Pulwama residents

The battered roads in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district are causing huge hardships to residents and residents plying along these roads.

A road passing through Padagampora village in Awantipora area is dotted by multiple pot holes, making it difficult for commuters to ply on the road.

Both the residents and commuters told Greater Kashmir that the dilapidated condition of the road increases their travel time.

“It also causes damage to our vehicles”, said a cab driver, who drives between Pulwama and Awantipora.

He added that due to the bad condition of road many drivers are hesitant to ply on the road.

A resident said that during the rainy season it becomes almost impossible for them to walk along the road as the water accumulates in the pot holes.

“We umpteen times bring the issue to the notice of authorities but to no avail”, he said.

Another important road passing through Kakpora area is in a rundown state.

There are numerous potholes and trenches on the road, putting the commuters to great inconveniences besides causing pesky traffic snarls.

“The worst sufferers are the bikers as the bumpy road throws them dangerously off balance”, said Amir Ahmad

Ahmad said that the dilapidated road also causes significant damage to the vehicles and causes a bad back.

An R & B official said that the road would be macadamised soon.

Similarly, the road, which passes through Wasanmarg, a sleepy village located at the tail end of Pulwama district is in a poor condition.

The two kilometre long stretch, which connects the village to beautiful tourist destination Yousmarg, according to residents, has not been macadamised since 2002.

“Although it is a link road, it provides an alternate route to Yousmarg”, said Ahshiq Hussain, a resident.

He said that the resident suffer a lot due to the poor condition of road.

An official said that the project already stands approved by the NABARD and there was technical issue with contractor.

“Now, we have resolved the issue and the road would be soon repaired”, said the official.