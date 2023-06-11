SOUTH KASHMIR DIARY

Dilapidated roads irk Pulwama residents
The battered roads in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district are causing huge hardships to residents and residents plying along these roads.
A road passing through Padagampora village in Awantipora area is dotted by multiple pot holes, making it difficult for commuters to ply on the road.
Both the residents and commuters told Greater Kashmir that the dilapidated condition of the road increases their travel time.
“It also causes damage to our vehicles”, said a cab driver, who drives between Pulwama and Awantipora.
He added that due to the bad condition of road many drivers are hesitant to ply on the road.
A resident said that during the rainy season it becomes almost impossible for them to walk along the road as the water accumulates in the pot holes.
“We umpteen times bring the issue to the notice of authorities but to no avail”, he said.
Another important road passing through Kakpora area is in a rundown state.
There are numerous potholes and trenches on the road, putting the commuters to great inconveniences besides causing pesky traffic snarls.
“The worst sufferers are the bikers as the bumpy road throws them dangerously off balance”, said Amir Ahmad
Ahmad said that the dilapidated road also causes significant damage to the vehicles and causes a bad back.
An R & B official said that the road would be macadamised soon.
Similarly, the road, which passes through Wasanmarg, a sleepy village located at the tail end of Pulwama district is in a poor condition.
The two kilometre long stretch, which connects the village to beautiful tourist destination Yousmarg, according to residents, has not been macadamised since 2002.
“Although it is a link road, it provides an alternate route to Yousmarg”, said Ahshiq Hussain, a resident.
He said that the resident suffer a lot due to the poor condition of road.
An official said that the project already stands approved by the NABARD and there was technical issue with contractor.
“Now, we have resolved the issue and the road would be soon repaired”, said the official.
Lack of ramp at DH Shopian
The patients and their attendants in Shopian have to endure immense hardships in absence of a ramp in District Hospital Shopian.
The construction of a new hospital building began in 2008 after the facility was accorded the status of district hospital and was completed after a good 11 years.
Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation ( JKPCC) constructed the hospital building at a cost of around Rs 23 crores.
However, the construction company built the structure without a ramp, spurring the attendents to struggle hard to shift the patients to the upper floors.
“ I carried my mother on my back to the ground floor in absence of a ramp”, said Basharat Ahmad, whose mother received dialysis at third floor.
The crucial wards like dialysis centre and surgical ward are located at the third and fourth floor of the building respectively.
Another patient said that the elevator remains frequently out of order, causing much trouble to the patients.
“The elevator frequently develops technical snags, which brings it to a halt”, said another patient.
Mitha Gatoo, a social activist from the area said that the construction company should be made answerable for not constructing the ramp”, he said.
“Why the building was constructed without a ramp. The responsibility must be fixed”, he said.
Gatoo said that he had already written to district authorities about the issue.
“I hope that authorities will take up the issue with the construction company and construct the ramp”, he added.
People demand MRI facility in DH Pulwama
Scores of patients from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and it’s adjoining areas, almost on a daily basis, have to make a bee line for private clinics in Srinagar for conducting the Magnetic Resonance Imaging ( MRI) scan.
The District Hospital Pulwama is operating without the crucial scan, which prompts the patients to seek the facility either at the tertiary care hospitals or private clinics in Srinagar.
“ If a patient needs an immediate scan, he prefers to have it at a private facility”, said a doctor.
The scan not only put extra burden on the tertiary hospitals, but also increases the treatment cost of the patient.
“Doctors last time advised me to perform a scan and a private clinic charges me Rs 5,000”, said a patient from Pulwama.
A medico from District Hospital Pulwama said that there is a pressing need for MRI facility at the Hospital.
He said that the facility is not available at any government hospital across south Kashmir.
The people from the area appealed to the authorities to provide the hospital with the MRI facility.
Absence of parking slots in Shopian
Shopian town witnesses frequent and pesky traffic jams in absence of adequate parking slots in the town.
Many commuters told Greater Kashmir that the town witnesses long traffic snarls at multiple points including Bonabazar, Gole chowk and Four way road.
“Some times you could see a kilometre long tailback in the town”, said Javed Ahmad, a commuter.
He said that the absence of adequate parking slots is the key reason for these traffic jams.
The residents said that the bumper to bumper traffic also makes it difficult for the pedestrian to walk along the roadsides.
A municipal official said that people park their vehicles on the roadsides that results in traffic jams.
“We lift such vehicles and fine them. But people themselves must develop a parking sense”, he added.