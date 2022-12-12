South Kashmir MP takes note of GK report, raises issue in Parliament

New Delhi: Taking note of the Greater Kashmir report about the outbreak of Hepatitis A in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi Monday raised the issue in the Parliament.

Speaking in the Parliament, Masoodi who represents the Anantnag parliamentary constituency of south Kashmir said that two children had died of Hepatitis in Kulgam while six others were admitted in the hospital.

He said that the cause of their death was Hepatitis resulting from consumption of unfiltered water supplied to the area.

Masoodi urged the Union Health Ministry to look into the matter and urged the ministry to direct the local authorities to take action in this regard.