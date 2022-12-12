South Kashmir MP takes note of GK report, raises issue in Parliament

New Delhi: Taking note of the Greater Kashmir report about the outbreak of Hepatitis A in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi Monday raised the issue in the Parliament.
Speaking in the Parliament, Masoodi who represents the Anantnag parliamentary constituency of south Kashmir said that two children had died of Hepatitis in Kulgam while six others were admitted in the hospital.
He said that the cause of their death was Hepatitis resulting from consumption of unfiltered water supplied to the area.
Masoodi urged the Union Health Ministry to look into the matter and urged the ministry to direct the local authorities to take action in this regard.
“We have been hearing of Chamakta Kashmir and Naya Kashmir,” he said. “It is time now to deliver on those slogans by providing proper healthcare to the people of the area and supplying proper drinking water to them.”
Earlier, Masoodi also highlighted the issue of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) declaring the admissions of students from Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh studying under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Schemes (PMSSS) just because they had also applied for scholarship on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) while they were availing the PMSSS.
“They can be asked to return any advantage that they have taken from NSP but their admissions cannot be declared null and void,” he said and urged the Union Ministry of Education to take note of the issue and come to the rescue of many such students from Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh.