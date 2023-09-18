SP CICE Sandeep Choudhary sent to NIA on deputation

Jammu: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence Sandeep Choudhary has been inducted as an SP on deputation basis in National Investigation Agency (NIA) for five years.

The J&K Home department relieved him from the Union Territory to enable him to take up his new assignment on Monday.

The department also assigned another senior IPS officer and Superintendent of Police, Special Crime Wing, Jammu Anuj Kumar additional charge of SP Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE).

“Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority for induction of Sandeep Choudhary, IPS, (AGMUT: 2012), Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), as Superintendent of Police in National Investigation Agency (NIA), on deputation basis, for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the officer is relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to take up the new assignment,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) J&K Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal.

Goyal further ordered that Anuj Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:2016), Superintendent of Police, Special Crime Wing, Jammu, would hold charge of the post of Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.