SP College organises training prog to promote Mission Floriculture

Srinagar: A week-long training programme to promote ‘Floriculture Mission’ started at SP College here on Tuesday.

Principal Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan inaugurated the programme which aims at developing the spirit of entrepreneurship in commercial floriculture among the students.

The programme was held in line with the objectives of the ‘Floriculture Mission’ initiated by CSIR Srinagar for “enhancing farmers’ income and entrepreneurship development through high value floriculture utilising CSIR technologies.”