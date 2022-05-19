SP College organises training prog to promote Mission Floriculture

Srinagar: A week-long training programme to promote ‘Floriculture Mission’ started at SP College here on Tuesday.
Principal Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan inaugurated the programme which aims at developing the spirit of entrepreneurship in commercial floriculture among the students.
The programme was held in line with the objectives of the ‘Floriculture Mission’ initiated by CSIR Srinagar for “enhancing farmers’ income and entrepreneurship development through high value floriculture utilising CSIR technologies.”
In his presidential address, Prof Khan said the college is committed to hold entrepreneurship training programmes for its students to enable them to become job-givers rather than job-seekers. He appreciated the Botany Department for holding the programme, wherein selected students from Integrated 6th and 7th semester planted gladiolus corms and carnation saplings received from CSI-IIIM Field Station, Pulwama.
Prof Manzoor A Wani from Department of Botany S.P.College, a master trainer in Horticulture Skill Development gave a practical demonstration to the students and guided them during preparation and levelling of soil, sowing and watering in herbal garden.
The event was attended by faculty members of Botany Department including HOD Prof Syed Wilayat Rizvi, Prof Sadaf Nazir, Prof Yaseen Maqbool, Dr Shabana Aslam, Dr Faheema Gul, Prof Tabassum Habib, Prof Nighat Jan and Dr Ubaid Yaqoob, besides lab staff of the department.
The college administration thanked Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist CSIR Floriculture Mission and Dr Iqra Shah, Project Associate (I).