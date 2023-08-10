Special arrangements in place to ensure smooth I-Day functions in Kashmir: IG CRPF

Srinagar: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kashmir, Ajay Kumar Yadaw Thursday said that the security arrangements were absolutely tight and foolproof to ensure smooth conduct of all Independence Day functions in Kashmir on August 15.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organised by the CRPF at Maisuma area of Srinagar, he said the Independence Day would be celebrated with complete peace, tranquility, and harmony.

“The CRPF has always played a very important role here, and even now, we will continue to maintain our crucial role. We will collaborate with the civil administration and the J&K Police and provide all necessary assistance and carry out deployments as required,” Yadaw said.

He said that they had taken significant measures to build a sense of confidence and to maintain a robust security system, as these were essential for creating a strong security setup and ensuring safety.

Notably, the security forces have intensified the checking and deployment at every location to thwart any incident.

“A proper deployment plan has been chalked out wherein checkpoints and frisking points have been established across Kashmir,” a top official said.