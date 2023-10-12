Special cell for violence affected women opened in Shopian

Shopian: Police in Shopian on the directions of Police Headquarters J&K, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women New Delhi and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai established a special cell for women affected with violence at DPO Shopian. The cell was jointly inaugurated by SSP Shopian, Tanushree-IPS along with National Commission for Women New Delhi and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai.

While speaking on the occasion, SSP Shopian said that the functioning of the women cell aims to provide a safe passage and space to women for reporting their grievances and seeking assistance besides, ensuring a more gender-sensitive approach to law enforcement agencies. SSP Shopian further said that this initiative will provide a safe passage to women for immediate response in case of family violence or atrocities against women, police assistance in registering complaints, counselling and referral for seeking other services like medical, psychiatric, educational and legal aid through concerned authority.