Special Lok Adalat to be held in Anantnag

Anantnag: A special Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on 12th August at District Headquarter Anantnag and in subordinate courts, under the Chairmanship of Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag.

The Special Lok Adalat will be held for amicable settlement of pre-litigation and pending cases in the courts particularly cases under section 138 NI Act, MACT, Matrimonial, Family Disputes, Labour Disputes, Civil Cases, Criminal Cases, Bank Recovery Cases, Electricity, Water Bills and cases related to other Civil Cases.

In this regard, the litigants who are interested to settle their disputes in the above-scheduled special Lok Adalat are being informed to approach the concerned courts immediately so that their cases will be listed for amicable settlement in the Special Lok Adalat.

Also all the Chairpersons of TLSCs of District Anantnag are also requested to organise special Lok Adalat on scheduled date in their concerned courts and also submit the list of identified cases to the concerned authority by or before 11th August.