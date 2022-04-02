Special prayers held at Durganag Temple on Navreh

Srinagar: On the occasion of the beginning of the Hindu new year, celebrated as Navreh by Kashmiri Pandit community a grand pooja was held at the historic Durganag temple in Dalgate, Srinagar on Saturday.

People in large numbers participated in the celebration and prayers were held for peace and prosperity of the entire humanity in general, but, for Kashmir in particular.

Speaking on the occasion, Murarji Kaul, Trustee of the Trust, managing the affairs of the shrine said that special prayers were held for strengthening the traditional brotherhood bonds between various communities of the valley. He said that despite the "enormous damage caused to this brotherhood by political forces of various shades, the bonds between the majority community and the Pandit community remain as strong as ever and of late their are renewed efforts to strengthen them even further".