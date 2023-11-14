Budgam, Nov 14 : The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Biduri, who is also the Electoral Roll Observer today, chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under ongoing Special Summary Revision-2023 of Electoral Rolls in District Budgam.

At the outset, the Div Com took a detailed review of the progress achieved in the district under ongoing SSR-2023 and sought details about the number of fresh applications received, as well as the number of claims and objections.

He emphasised upon the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to conduct revisions according to guidelines of ECI as per notified schedule and expedite the process for achieving targets.