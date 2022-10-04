Special to Greater Kashmir | Home Minister Amit Shah's J&K visit; expectations rooted in reality

Kashmir is waiting to listen to Home Minister Amit Shah for two reasons – whether he would repeat in Baramulla what he stated in Rajouri, all the merits of the abrogation of Article 370, or whether there is going to be any other big announcement.

This is a valid anticipation, but the realm in time and space is bigger as to what all would visit J&K after conclusion of the visit on Wednesday – announcement about elections or something more .

As Home Minister, Amit Shah is responsible for everything that happens in Jammu and Kashmir, and also to live up to expectations of the people in all senses of the word.