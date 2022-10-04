Special to Greater Kashmir | Home Minister Amit Shah's J&K visit; expectations rooted in reality

Kashmir is waiting to listen to Home Minister Amit Shah for two reasons – whether he would repeat in Baramulla what he stated in Rajouri, all the merits of the abrogation of Article 370, or whether there is going to be any other big announcement.
This is a valid anticipation, but the realm in time and space is bigger as to what all would visit J&K after conclusion of the visit on Wednesday – announcement about elections or something more .
As Home Minister, Amit Shah is responsible for everything that happens in Jammu and Kashmir, and also to live up to expectations of the people in all senses of the word.
He injected hope among Paharais in Rajouri on Tuesday when he said that they would get what is due to them as per the Sharma Commission report- the scheduled Tribe Status. This is manifestation that the decades-old demand will find its closure; notification by the government enlisting them as the ST community.
In the same sentence, he took due care in allaying all the apprehensions of the Gujjars and Bakerwals that their share in the reservations as ST community will not be cut.
This was beyond the balancing act. The two communities who had developed mutual suspicions over the issue have been told about the merits of co-existence. The scale of natural justice and equal rights and opportunities has been applied. No right to equality is complete unless it is complimented by the right to equal opportunities.
The primary issue, which the Home Minister sensed, is when will Assembly elections be held? There is an overwhelming demand for the polls, which this territory had last seen eight years ago–November-December 2014 when it was struggling to come to terms with difficult times in the aftermath of the devastating floods.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Kashmir and he had assured “limitless support” as he declared, “money will not be allowed to become a constraint.” Now the environment has changed, and it is natural for the people to pin hope for something more.
The delimitation commission gave its report in May and the announcement of elections is a natural corollary to that. That’s what Kashmir wants to hear from Delhi before or after the conclusion of the visit. And Amit Shah knows it all.
The writer is Editor of JK News Today