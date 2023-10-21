Specially-abled children embark on exposure visit in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today flagged-off a group of children with special needs (CWSN) to one day exposure tour to Wular Vintage and Jarogah Park.

The exposure tour was organised by CEO Ganderbal in which 34 students participated. Teachers and District Coordinator were escorting the CWSN during the tour.

Interacting with the escorting staff, the ADDC asked them to ensure safety and well-being of all children during the tour and provide appropriate support, communication, and assistance to them.

An exposure tour for children with special needs was organized to provide them with unique learning experiences, social interactions, and exposure to new environments and activities.