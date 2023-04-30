Specially-abled driver helps keep Srinagar-Leh highway open

Zojila (Drass): If you are here at Zojila and the road is open it is mostly because of one man Anayatullah, a deaf and dumb dozer driver working with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who has a huge role to play in it.

The snow clearance work on the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway is not an easy job. Involving risk and danger, the task requires the highest level of courage, skill, and physical and mental strength.

But, 48-year-old Anayatullah who works as a dozer driver with the BRO Beacon, for the last three decades has never let his physical handicap overcome his determination to do this job. Anayatullah, born deaf and dumb, is the one who leads the snow clearance work operation every year whatever the conditions are.

Anayatullah works with his instincts to move the bulldozer on the mountainous pass, which remains buried under snow throughout the winters.

He hails from the Nilgarath village of Sonamarg and was employed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in 1993 for the snow-clearance operations on Zojila.

The highest motorable Zojila Pass receives heavy snowfall during winter and there is no alignment or signs of the road visible because of the heavy snow and avalanches the road remains completely buried under snow and the alignment is completely covered under it.