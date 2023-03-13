Specially-abled person from Bijbehara turns out to be a hope for many physically challenged

Srinagar: Javid Ahmad Tak, a resident of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, has become an inspiration to many disabled people in the Valley. Despite being physically challenged, Tak has not let his disability define his life. Instead, he has used it as a motivation to achieve his goals and help others in need.

Tak was not born with any disability. In 1997, he was hit by some unknown gunmen who had come to kidnap his uncle. The bullets hit him and damaged his spinal cord. That unfortunate incident left him partially paralyzed.

The circumstances could not put Javid Tak down, the positive reinforcement helped him to emerge with a strong sense of self-worth, confidence, and the determination to keep going even when things are tough.