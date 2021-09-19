Sports events good for health, promote brotherhood : DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that sports evens are not only good for health but those also promote brotherhood.

“Sporting events are not only good for our own health, but for the health of the society,” Singh told reporters on sides on sports event Pedal for Peace organised by J&K Police. “They maintain brotherhood also.”

"Every year in Srinagar this Pedal for Peace event is organised by J&K police on behalf of the department. People from all age groups are participating in this event,” he said.

"A prize distribution ceremony has been organised which is divided into seven different categories along with consolation prize for children".

The motive of this race, he said is to boost cycling in Kashmir among youngsters so that they take up cycling to boost physical fitness.

DGP said that J&K Police always organises such events for young boys and girls where sports activities are encouraged. He said that last year, about 500 children participated in the event, this year, the participation has increased to about 800. “All of them participated with enthusiasm in the morning. I am happy that kids are now coming out to play after the pandemic and are participating in large numbers in such events which we organise for peace,” he said. “ Now Covid is coming down, I am hopeful that more youngsters will participate in the events in the coming time,” Singh said.

J&K police chief said that last year, around 70,000 youngsters participated in the events organised by the police. “This year also, various activities have been planned especially under the theme of ‘azadi ka amrit muhutsav’,” he said.