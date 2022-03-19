Spring Blossom Festival 2022 | DG Horticulture reviews preparedness

Srinagar: Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (JKAS) today chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for celebration of at Centre of Excellence (CEO) Zawoora, Khanmouh that will be thrown open for general public on March 21.
The festival will continue for one month. During the meeting Director General Horticulture informed that the festival is first of its kind in the department and an initiative to promote Horti-tourism.
He further added that the main attraction of the programme shall be exhibition of different fruits, sale of exotic fruit plants, latest graft wood material, High density technology, different Horticulture machinery, organic fertilizer cultural programmes etc.