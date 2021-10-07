Spurt in civilian killings cause of concern: Yaseen

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Thursday expressed concern over the spurt in civilian killings in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he said people of Kashmir were in deep shock and dumbstruck yet were mourning the pain of cold blooded murder of five persons within 48 hours.

“The spurt in the killings of civilians is unfortunate and heart wrenching,” Yaseen said.

Yaseen appealed to the civil society to voice its concern against the target killings.

He said that the enemies of peace were bent upon tarnishing the image of secular Kashmir and Kashmiryat by fomenting communal frenzy and hatred. Yaseen appealed to the people of J&K to rise to the occasion and stand like a rock to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemies of peace and brotherhood.

He said that the enemies of peace would not be allowed to vitiate the centuries-old tradition of mutual communal understanding and unity in diversity.