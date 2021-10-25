Spurt in militancy exposes normalcy claims: Farooq Abdullah

Poonch: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday said that the spurt in militancy across Jammu and Kashmir exposes the claims of the Centre that militancy would end after the revocation of Article 370.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a rally at Poonch, Abdullah said, “Least to speak about ending militancy, it is on increase and Home Minister Amit Shah needs to answer why.”
The three-time chief minister expressed apprehensions about containment of militancy and peace returning to J&K because of ill-conceived policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.
He said that they had deceived the people by snatching them from the unique special status, which owed genesis to the era of the Maharajas, who had incorporated permanent residence provision in view of special circumstances of the state.
Cautioning people to remain steadfast in maintaining amity and brotherhood, especially on the face of the machinations being perpetrated to create fear psychosis and wedge between various segments of the society, Abdullah said that the NC had surmounted these challenges since its inception by pursuing the cherished philosophy of secularism and democracy.
“This has been the strength of this party in a diverse state like J&K, which has maintained its glorious ethos in the most testing times,” he said.
Abdullah also exhorted the people to remain vigilant by elements deployed by the RSS in every area to create apprehensions in the public mind about religion being in danger.
“This atmosphere is aimed at polarisation to garner votes. This is the tested tool of those who want to remain in power at all costs,” he said. “The sagacious and politically matured people won’t get swayed by hate being spread by the divisive forces.”
Abdullah said divisive and hate politics had taken toll of the unity, which was crucial for survival of a multi-religious and multilingual country like India.
“Such tactics have to be fought unitedly as divisive politics is against the ethos of this nation, which is the abode of all, irrespective of religion, region or culture,” he said.
The NC President exuded confidence that the people would foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of secularism shining despite provocations.
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal and others addressed the gathering.