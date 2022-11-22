Spy thriller featuring Kashmir boy in lead role streams on ZEE5

Srinagar: ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favor.
Packed by powerful performances of Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra, and Karan Oberoi, the 8-episodic series is streaming now on ZEE5.
Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai and produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country.