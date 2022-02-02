Srinagar acid attack: Protesters demand capital punishment for culprits

Srinagar, Feb 2: A protest was held Wednesday at the Jahangir Chowk in Srinagar against the acid attack on a young girl in downtown Srinagar last evening.
The protesters while denouncing the attack demanded capital punishment for the culprits.
A 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid outside her home in Wantpora area of Hawal last evening, leaving her with severe burn injuries in her face.
“Her face has been completely burnt, besides there are grievous injuries on her left hand. We are trying to ascertain whether her eyes too are damaged or not. Doctors from Ophthalmology department are also part of the operation,” Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Dr Kawaljeet Singh had told Greater Kashmir last evening.
Police in Srinagar have said that three persons have been arrested over the attack.
Meanwhile, the protesters who had gathered at the Jahangir Chowk demanded capital punishment for the culprits.
“Whatever has happened is very wrong. A girl has been attacked with acid. Her soul, identity and face have been damaged. We condemn it and we are protesting here to demand capital punishment for the guilty. We want the laws to be amended so that strictest possible punishment is meted out to the culprits. We won’t let such incidents happen here,” said Sheikh Saba, who is affiliated with White Globe organization.