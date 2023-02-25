Srinagar-based start-up KAN organises investor summit

Srinagar: A first-of-its-kind investor summit for home-grown startups was today conducted by Kashmir Angles Network, a Srinagar-based start-up facilitation and investment organisation. The event was attended by a host of Startups, investors, representatives from industry, and students.
In his opening remarks, Shabir Ahmed Handoo, Chairman and CEO, Kashmir Angel Network gave an introduction to KAN and said that Kashmir Angel Network, an initiative of a few professionals, is working towards the creation of an enabling environment for Startups in Kashmir.
KAN, he said, is a network of Angel Investors who are willing to invest in early-stage businesses besides providing them mentorship and hand-holding support. “KAN”, he said, has a vision “to act as a multiplier in the efforts of the government in creating a thriving private sector in the region by way of mentoring, financing and incubating startups.”
Irtif Loan conducted the Pitch Session of the event and said that KAN is evolving as a platform where “startups and investors meet, exchange ideas and create businesses.”
Commenting on today’s event he said that the event is a first in the series of events planned by KAN to leverage resources, networks and Government-led initiatives to be a part of the growth story scripted by startups. In the pitch session the four startups from Kashmir region that presented their business ideas to the investors were Cred Agro, Lieper Books, and Kashmir Origin.
Cred Agro is an agro-tech company using integrated agriculture systems for utilisation of fallow lands. Lieper Books is a social media networking platform for book lovers. Kashmir Origin is an e-commerce platform with a B2B and B2C business model.
The pitches were well-received by the investors. The presentations generated a lot of interest and discussions around the strategies pitched by the startups.
The highlight of the event was that all three start ups which pitched for investment got the investment commitments right during the event.