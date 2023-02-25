Srinagar-based start-up KAN organises investor summit

Srinagar: A first-of-its-kind investor summit for home-grown startups was today conducted by Kashmir Angles Network, a Srinagar-based start-up facilitation and investment organisation. The event was attended by a host of Startups, investors, representatives from industry, and students.

In his opening remarks, Shabir Ahmed Handoo, Chairman and CEO, Kashmir Angel Network gave an introduction to KAN and said that Kashmir Angel Network, an initiative of a few professionals, is working towards the creation of an enabling environment for Startups in Kashmir.

KAN, he said, is a network of Angel Investors who are willing to invest in early-stage businesses besides providing them mentorship and hand-holding support. “KAN”, he said, has a vision “to act as a multiplier in the efforts of the government in creating a thriving private sector in the region by way of mentoring, financing and incubating startups.”