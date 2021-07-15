Srinagar District Congress Committee holds meet

Srinagar: Srinagar District Congress Committee (DCC) on Thursday said that it held a meeting at Srinagar Party Office to discuss ‘the current situation, besides unprecedented price hike in petrol, diesel and other essentials’

According to a statement issued here, DCC Srinagar also remembered “Former Prime Minister of J&K Late Bakshi Ghulam Mohd on his birth anniversary and paid rich tributes to Senior Congress Leader and Former Chairman of Bakshi Memorial Committee Mohd Sultan Mundoo.”

“Expressing serious concern over the unprecedented price hike in petrol, diesel and other essentials in the country, DCC Srinagar in a meeting of Senior Leaders, Block President and prominent workers lashed out at Centre Govt for huge burden on the people, who were being forced to pay higher rates against purchase of petroleum products and other essentials, which was responsible for the economic crisis confronting people across the country,” the statement reads.