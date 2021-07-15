Srinagar District Congress Committee holds meet

Srinagar: Srinagar District Congress Committee (DCC) on Thursday said that it held a meeting at Srinagar Party Office to discuss ‘the current situation, besides unprecedented price hike in petrol, diesel and other essentials’
According to a statement issued here, DCC Srinagar also remembered “Former Prime Minister of J&K Late Bakshi Ghulam Mohd on his birth anniversary and paid rich tributes to Senior Congress Leader and Former Chairman of Bakshi Memorial Committee Mohd Sultan Mundoo.”
“Expressing serious concern over the unprecedented price hike in petrol, diesel and other essentials in the country, DCC Srinagar in a meeting of Senior Leaders, Block President and prominent workers lashed out at Centre Govt for huge burden on the people, who were being forced to pay higher rates against purchase of petroleum products and other essentials, which was responsible for the economic crisis confronting people across the country,” the statement reads.
Srinagar DCC President Abdul Gani Khan, who presided over the meeting urged the Centre Govt to roll back the prices to ensure that people were able to live peacefully, as that, it was difficult for people to feed their families amid unprecedented hike even on essentials.
“Congress Party feels highly concerned above the hardships confronting people and reiterate that Govt must roll back the prices without shifting false and frivolous blames on other inorder to save its image Khan added and said Centre Govt cannot escape the responsibility of current economic crisis in the country,” the statement said.