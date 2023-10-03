Srinagar is peaceful, there’s no terrorism: IG CRPF

Srinagar: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Yadav Tuesday said Srinagar was peaceful and there was no terrorism.

“Where is terrorism? The district is peaceful. There can be no better peaceful atmosphere anywhere else,” he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off an event of women CRPF bikers from Srinagar to Gujarat.

The women's bike expedition was flagged off from Lal Chowk which would travel more than 2134 km, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on October 31 on the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“You are today in Lal Chowk and there is a big gathering of people around. Where is the terrorism? There can be no better peaceful atmosphere anywhere else,” Yadav said.