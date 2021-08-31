Srinagar-Jammu highway open for traffic today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway would remain open for vehicular traffic on Wednesday as after 10 months, the contractor companies of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would not carry out the weekly repair works.
An advisory issued by the Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar and Jammu said that as per the intimation of Project Director (PD) NHAI, the contractor companies of NHAI would not carry out any major maintenance work on NH-44 on Wednesday and normal traffic would ply as per the schedule.
The traffic authorities said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both the sides on the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu.
They said the cut off timing for LMVs from Nagrota Jammu was fixed as 6 am to 12 noon and from Jakhni Udhampur 7 am to 1 pm and from Qazigund 8 am to 1 pm and after that heavy vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund.
They said no vehicle would be allowed to move before and after the cut off timings.
In November 2020, an order was issued by the government to close down the Srinagar-Jammu national highway one day a week to facilitate the contractor companies engaged by the NHAI for essential repair and clearing bottlenecks from Udhampur to Banihal in Jammu province.