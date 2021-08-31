Srinagar-Jammu highway open for traffic today

The traffic authorities said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both the sides on the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu.

They said the cut off timing for LMVs from Nagrota Jammu was fixed as 6 am to 12 noon and from Jakhni Udhampur 7 am to 1 pm and from Qazigund 8 am to 1 pm and after that heavy vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund.

They said no vehicle would be allowed to move before and after the cut off timings.

In November 2020, an order was issued by the government to close down the Srinagar-Jammu national highway one day a week to facilitate the contractor companies engaged by the NHAI for essential repair and clearing bottlenecks from Udhampur to Banihal in Jammu province.