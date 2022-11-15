Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.
Traffic officials said light motor vehicles plied on both sides of highway whereas heavy vehicles (trucks) were allowed towards Jammu.
They said vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu highway was disrupted Tuesday morning for some time due to shooting stones at Panthyal.
However traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5,pm Tuesday, Jammu Srinagar highway remained blocked for two hours and 56 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, and Panthyal and closure of Chenani –Nashri tunnel.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police traffic headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions light vehicles will be allowed to ply on either side whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing the road and traffic situation Wednesday morning.
People are advised to undertake journeys on highways only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban Wednesday morning, police said.