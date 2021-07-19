Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open for Kashmir-bound traffic

Ramban: Despite inclement weather predictions, hundreds of load carriers, oil and gas tankers were allowed to ply on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.

A Traffic Police official said load carriers carrying essential commodities, after remaining stranded at Nagrota Jammu, Dhar road Udhampur and various other places on the highway, were allowed towards Kashmir Monday morning.

He said hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol and gas tankers crossed landslide-prone Ramban-Banihal sector of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on their way to Kashmir.

The Meteorological department had predicted rain across Jammu and Kashmir for a couple of days.

Despite the light rain spells that lashed the landslide-prone Nashri-Banihal sectors of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Sunday night and Monday morning, the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted.

The highway was open with hundreds of vehicles, mostly load carriers en route to Kashmir, crossing Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway though at snail’s pace.