Srinagar-Jammu highway restored for stranded traffic

Thursday morning, the highway was opened for stranded traffic after a slight improvement in the weather. Scores of oil, gas tankers, and trucks carrying essential supplies, stranded at Chenani and Ramban, crossed the Jawahar and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels to reach the landlocked Kashmir.

However, stranded private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from either side of the highway.

Traffic authorities said all stranded passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), private cars which were stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur, Ramban, and Qazigund were allowed to move to their respective destinations.