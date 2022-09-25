Srinagar-Jammu NH open for traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), stopped due to disruption of traffic and blockage of the highway at Qazigund in Kashmir, were allowed to move towards Jammu. Earlier, vehicular traffic was suspended for three hours due to repair works and rolling stones at Cafeteria Morh on Sunday morning.

The authorities said that traffic was restored amid rolling shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on the highway.