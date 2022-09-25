Srinagar-Jammu NH open for traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.
Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), stopped due to disruption of traffic and blockage of the highway at Qazigund in Kashmir, were allowed to move towards Jammu. Earlier, vehicular traffic was suspended for three hours due to repair works and rolling stones at Cafeteria Morh on Sunday morning.
The authorities said that traffic was restored amid rolling shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on the highway.
They said hundreds of private cars and light-medium passenger vehicles crossed the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch of highway for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
On Saturday, vehicular traffic was disrupted due to intermittent tumbling of shooting stones at Mehar, traffic jams at narrow road stretches, and the movement of livestock of nomads.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters in J&K issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that the National Highway Authority of India (NHIA) was directed by the government to repair Mehar Cafeteria Morh as a result of which the traffic would remain suspended between Cafeteria and Mehar from 3 am to 7 am on Monday.
“After the repair work, subject to fair weather, private cars, light, and medium passenger vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs will be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning,” they said.