Srinagar police solve theft case, 2 arrested

Srinagar: Police on Thursday cracked a theft case here by arresting two persons and recovered a stolen car from their possession.

In a statement, the police spokesman said, “On 11.01.2023, Police Station Bemina received a written complaint lodged by Shabir Ahmad Ganie S/O Abdul Hamid Ganie R/O Wagoora Budgam, to the effect that he parked his car vehicle bearing No. JK04A-1753 behind the Children’s Hospital Bemina where he had come in connection with treatment of his niece. However, after getting treated of ailing niece, when he returned back, he did not find his vehicle.” Police said that accordingly a case FIR No. 06/2023 u/s 379 IPC was registered in Police Station Bemina and investigation was set into motion.