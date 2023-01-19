Srinagar police solve theft case, 2 arrested

Srinagar: Police on Thursday cracked a theft case here by arresting two persons and recovered a stolen car from their possession.
In a statement, the police spokesman said, “On 11.01.2023, Police Station Bemina received a written complaint lodged by Shabir Ahmad Ganie S/O Abdul Hamid Ganie R/O Wagoora Budgam, to the effect that he parked his car vehicle bearing No. JK04A-1753 behind the Children’s Hospital Bemina where he had come in connection with treatment of his niece. However, after getting treated of ailing niece, when he returned back, he did not find his vehicle.” Police said that accordingly a case FIR No. 06/2023 u/s 379 IPC was registered in Police Station Bemina and investigation was set into motion.
“During the course of investigation various modes of investigation were adopted to trace out the missing vehicle. Further on 18.01.2023 a suspect was rounded up when his suspicious movement was noticed outside JVC Hospital Bemina,” the spokesman said.
“During questioning he disclosed his name as Ab Hamid Mir R/O Rawalpora Beerwah Budgam and is a car lifter and had come to steal a car. On further questioning he disclosed that he had stolen a car a few days back from Children Hospital and had further sold it to one Mudasir Ahmad Parra R/O Rengi Sopore,” the statement said.
“Mudasir was also questioned and he disclosed that the vehicle received and bought from Abdul Hamid Mir has been broken down and his scrap is lying at Rengi and the scrap was recovered, also one more Alto vehicle bearing No. JK04-9492 suspected to be stolen was recovered and has been brought to the Police Station,” it added.
Police said that both have been arrested in the instant case and investigation is going on.