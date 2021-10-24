Srinagar-Sharjah flight hope for Indo-Pak relations: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that it was “good to see the refusal of airspace usage is a thing of the past. Perhaps there is hope for relations between the two countries.”
Abdullah questioned if Pakistan had allowed the use of its airspace. “The Srinagar-Sharjah flight that has been announced today. has Pakistan had a change of heart and allowed flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace? If not then this flight will die the way the Srinagar-Dubai flight died during UPA2,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.
He said that because of Pakistan’s cussed refusal to allow flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace the SXR-DXB flight had to take a ‘technical halt’ in Delhi or had to fly south and go around Pakistan airspace, making the flight completely unviable both in terms of cost and time. “Perhaps there is hope for relations between the two countries,” he tweeted.