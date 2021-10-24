Srinagar-Sharjah flight hope for Indo-Pak relations: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that it was “good to see the refusal of airspace usage is a thing of the past. Perhaps there is hope for relations between the two countries.”

Abdullah questioned if Pakistan had allowed the use of its airspace. “The Srinagar-Sharjah flight that has been announced today. has Pakistan had a change of heart and allowed flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace? If not then this flight will die the way the Srinagar-Dubai flight died during UPA2,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.