Srinagar’s alpine skier Haya goes ‘uphill’, represents India in UAE

Srinagar: Turn right, turn left, and go straight. There is no such thing as too much snow or anything too difficult. The highly-talented alpine skier from Srinagar, Haya Muzaffer has proven that.

The 21-year-old skier from Batamaloo area of Srinagar is representing India in the UAE Alpine Slalom Championship (FIS Race) in Dubai.

Haya is part of a 12-member Indian contingent for the UAE Alpine Slalom Championship that started on November 2 and concludes on November 9 in Dubai City.

The Indian contingent was invited by the UAE Winter Sports Federation on the recommendation of Ski and Snowboard India.

Apart from Haya, Olympian Arif Khan and Waseem Bhat are also a part of the team from Kashmir.