SSB 10th Bn distributes sports items to Batamaloo school

The statement said that the programme aimed to extend a helping hand in building the socio-economic structure of the needy children and empower them to achieve their goal besides developing a better relationship between SSB and people and making SSB a facilitator and catalyst for the development of the society.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Inspector General, SHQ (Spl Ops) SSB Srinagar Ranjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, thanked the parents and school authorities for believing in SSB and allowing their wards for participating in these events.