SSB 10th Bn distributes sports items to Batamaloo school

Srinagar: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 10th Bn, Srinagar Thursday organised a civic action programme and community welfare programme for the distribution of sports items to Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS), Batamaloo, Srinagar.
A statement of the SSB issued here said that the closing ceremony of the ‘Bharat Darshan’ study tour and vocational training on the basic computer course was also organised on Thursday.
The statement said that the programme aimed to extend a helping hand in building the socio-economic structure of the needy children and empower them to achieve their goal besides developing a better relationship between SSB and people and making SSB a facilitator and catalyst for the development of the society.
Speaking on the occasion Deputy Inspector General, SHQ (Spl Ops) SSB Srinagar Ranjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, thanked the parents and school authorities for believing in SSB and allowing their wards for participating in these events.
During the programme, a certificate of vocational training on basic computer course was distributed to the beneficiaries.
Various sports items, books for the school library, office furniture, and hygiene items were also distributed to the GBHSS to facilitate and equip the basic infrastructure of the school.
Deputy Commandant, SSB 10th Bn presented the vote of thanks.