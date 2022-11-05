SSB organises medical, veterinary checkup programmes in Ganderbal

Srinagar: In pursuance of MHA order to conduct free civic action programs to improve villages' livelihood, SSB 13 Bn Dignibal Ganderbal organised a Medical Civic Action and Veterinary Civic action programme in Middle School Warpoh Ganderbal.

During the medical and veterinary civic action programme, Kamal Kant, Comdt 13Bn SSB Dignibal dwelled upon the need to conduct such programmes regularly in villages to uplift the life of villagers.