SSB Srinagar holds Holi programme

Srinagar: The Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar, celebrated the festival of Holi with great enthusiasm at its Rangreth Campus.

The celebration was held Wednesday, in the presence of Hemam Basant Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarters (Spl Ops) Sashastra Seema Bal.

Hemam Singh wished a happy Holi to the jawans, their families, and the Kashmiri people and said that the festival of Holi is a festival to forget mutual differences among the people.

During the festival of Holi, people greet each other by hugging each other, applying colour and Gulal, and distributing sweets.

"The festival of Holi gives us the message of living together. The officers, subordinate officers and jawans of the force wished each other a happy Holi by applying colours, Gulal and celebrated the festival of Holi with great pomp and show with dance and songs," a statement said.