SSB Srinagar organises Iftar event

Srinagar: The 10 Bn SSB Batmaloo Srinagar organised a “Dawat-e-Iftar” at Battalion headquarters Tatoo Ground on Wednesday.

The event was organised under the leadership of Rohitashwa, Commandant and other officers of SSB Srinagar participated in the programme.

Officials from civil administration as the 10 th BN SSB were present. Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar, Dr Maqbool Ahmad Dar HoD Psychiatry GMC Srinagar were among others who attended the programme.