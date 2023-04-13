SSB Srinagar organises Iftar event

Srinagar: The 10 Bn SSB Batmaloo Srinagar organised a “Dawat-e-Iftar” at Battalion headquarters Tatoo Ground on Wednesday.
The event was organised under the leadership of Rohitashwa, Commandant and other officers of SSB Srinagar participated in the programme.
Officials from civil administration as the 10 th BN SSB were present. Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar, Dr Maqbool Ahmad Dar HoD Psychiatry GMC Srinagar were among others who attended the programme.
The aim of the programme was to promote social harmony and maintain brotherhood among force personnel and the public.
On the occasion, Rohitashwa, Commandant of 10 BN SSB expressed gratitude to all for participating in the programme.
At the end of the programme, Junaid Matoo addressed the gathering and extended his heartfelt wishes to all the battalion personnel and prayed for peace and prosperity.