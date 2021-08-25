SSB to get its first office in J&K

The GAD while referring to the J&K Administrative Council’s decision and technical vetting order on 24 August 2021 issued an order in this connection sanctioning office construction.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the construction of office complex for J&KSSB at Muthi Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs 25.13 crore,” read order number 778-JK (GAD) of 2021.

As per the GAD order, the sanction, however, would be subject to certain conditions.

Specifying the conditions, the GAD commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi asserted that it was imperative that the proposal “is strictly devised and designed as per the latest relevant I S Codes and specifications of PWD and CPWD and it is authenticated and proof checked by the competent authority”.

Chairman JKSSB Khalid Jahangir, on behalf of the board and thousands of candidates, extended gratitude to the government for considering and approving the proposal, which, he said, “has been the long pending demand of the JKSSB”.

He said that the number of candidates applying for various posts advertised by the JKSSB had increased tremendously.

“A total of 4.04 lakh candidates submitted application forms for 8575 Class-IV posts, 1.92 lakh candidates submitted application forms for 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) and for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance). The new office complex of JKSSB will meet the needs of present as well as future requirements of JKSSB as well as the candidates,” he said.