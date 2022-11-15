SSM College celebrates Janjatiya Gourav Diwas

Srinagar: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas was celebrated in SSM College of Engineering, Divar here today. The celebrations were organised by the Literature Club of the college.

Students from various departments participated in the event and spoke about the contributions of "brave tribal freedom fighters like Birsa Munda, Rani Gaidenliu, Siddhu and Kanu."

The college administration said these events are important for the students as it will make them and the coming generations aware about the Indian Freedom struggle.