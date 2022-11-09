SSM College donates rice to needy people

Srinagar: The SSM College celebrated the “Joy of Giving” by donating 100 quintals of rice to needy people residing in adjacent villages of the institute.

The college took the initiative on Wednesday as a part of continued social work which the institute has been carrying out since its establishment. The main motive of this campaign was to promote the value of kindness, sharing, caring and empathy in society and came subsequent to less harvest of rice, it said.