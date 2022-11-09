SSM College donates rice to needy people

Srinagar: The SSM College celebrated the “Joy of Giving” by donating 100 quintals of rice to needy people residing in adjacent villages of the institute.
The college took the initiative on Wednesday as a part of continued social work which the institute has been carrying out since its establishment. The main motive of this campaign was to promote the value of kindness, sharing, caring and empathy in society and came subsequent to less harvest of rice, it said.
The Vice-Chairperson expressed her pleasure at the occasion stating that such programmes are “always prioritized by her which will benefit the deserving people with a hope that within the available sources such activities will be rendered as a continuous process by the Institute.”
Deserving people gathered at college campus on Wednesday to collect the rice and later expressed their gratitude to the founder of the institute who strives to “improve their standard of living.”
The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the institute for the care they are showering for the last three decades.