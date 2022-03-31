SSM College of Engineering holds Graduation Day

Srinagar: Graduation Day was celebrated by SSM College of Engineering, Divar Parihaspora, today at its campus to felicitate pass-out students of different streams.
Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Shah Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir and Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Aima Former Vice-Chancellor Central University of Jammu were the guests of honour.
The other dignitaries present included Mohd. ShafiPandit (IAS), former Chairman JK Public Service Commission, Mohd. Ashraf Fazli, former Chief Engineer PWD, Er. Aamir Ali Director Disaster Management, Prof. (Dr.) M.A. Shah, HOD Physics NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) A. H. Moon Dean School of Engineering & Technology IUST, Awantipora, Mehraj-ud-din Wani (KAS).
Dilafrose Qazi, Vice-Chairperson of the Institute highlighted achievements and future plans for improvement in academic excellence consistent with new National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020-21.