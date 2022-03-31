SSM College of Engineering holds Graduation Day

Srinagar: Graduation Day was celebrated by SSM College of Engineering, Divar Parihaspora, today at its campus to felicitate pass-out students of different streams.

Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Shah Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir and Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Aima Former Vice-Chancellor Central University of Jammu were the guests of honour.