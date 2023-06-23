SSP Baramulla conducts foot patrolling

Baramulla: SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure alongwith DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad Khan and SHO Baramulla conducted foot patrolling of Baramulla town.

During his visit, SSP Baramulla reviewed the security arrangements deployed on ground. He also checked the deployment of jawans being placed at different strategic points in Baramulla town.

Referring to the criminal activities in the area, it was stressed upon the officers to brace up with a missionary spirit to fight against drug abuse and eradicate other social evils from the society.